AVO Fence & Supply Wins 2021 Best of Houzz Service Award

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --AVO Fence & Supply, New England area fence manufacturer since 1975, has won a "Best Of Houzz" award for customer service from Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. This exclusive award recognizes just the top three percent of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals on the Houzz platform.



The Best of Houzz Service award winners are the top-rated professionals on Houzz. Winners are selected each year based on their overall Houzz rating and the number of 5-star reviews from that year. Customer service honors are based on a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2020.



"The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across the U.S. and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz.



AVO Fence & Supply has proudly served the fence industry and homeowners across New England since 1975. AVO carries one of the largest inventories of cedar wood fencing in the Northeast, and is the largest distributor of CertainTeed Bufftech vinyl fence in Massachusetts.



Mike Palmer, AVO Fence & Supply's owner, commented on receiving the award, "Our team is thrilled to receive the Best of Houzz award. It was especially important for us to support our contractors and show up to our community this year as we adapted to the new normal, and we'd like to thank everyone who we had the opportunity to work with throughout the past year."



You can see more of AVO Fence & Supply's work on Houzz at AVO Fence & Supply.



About AVO Fence and Supply

AVO Fence and Supply is a New England fence manufacturer serving both homeowners' and contractors' fencing needs since 1975. AVO offers custom fence design and manufacturing services, the largest selection of cedar fencing in the area, and superior vinyl fence systems. In addition to cedar and vinyl, AVO manufactures and sells ornamental metal and chain-link fencing materials. Homeowners and contractors can visit AVO's Stoughton showroom or South Shore and Cape Cod yards to see how different materials and fencing styles will look. As the largest supplier of cedar lumber and the biggest Bufftech vinyl fence distributor in the area, AVO has a vast inventory that can meet even the most sophisticated fencing requests.