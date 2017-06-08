Avoid Penalties with Auto Insurance in Sister Bay from Stoneman Schopf Agency Inc

Sturgeon Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --The first known auto insurance policy was first developed around the beginning of the 20th century when the first auto arrived. However, it was not until 1925, the U.S states of Connecticut and Massachusetts conceived the idea of compulsory auto insurance laws that were finally adopted through.



For today's drivers in Sister Bay, securing an insurance is an absolute must. While life or health insurance in Sister Bay is typically created to insure an individual's life, auto insurance in Sister Bay is designed to protect individuals in the event they are injured, or their property is damaged. In case the insurance fails, one may have to pay fines. Additionally, one may end up losing one's driver's license and vehicle seizure. All such drivers are considered 'high risk' by insurance providers, which would only add to their financial strain.



This crucial insurance for accident benefits coverage offers supplementary medical, attendant care, rehabilitation, caregiver, non-earner, and income replacement benefits provided they are injured in an accident, no matter who is at fault.



All other insurance coverage in Sister Bay is optional in most case. Stoneman Schopf Agency Inc. is one such reputable firm which is dealing with auto, home, and business insurance in and around Door County, Egg Harbor, Fish Creek, Sturgeon Bay, WI.



A relatively new concept is SR22 filings which is also called a certificate of insurance or a financial responsibility fillings. This vehicle liability insurance document is required by most state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices for 'high risk' insurance. Apart from motor insurance and RV insurance, Stoneman Schopf Agency is pleased to offer protection with SR-22 filings.



For further information on term life in Egg Harbor WI and Sturgeon Bay, visit http://www.stonemanschopf.com



About The Stoneman-Schopf Agency

The Stoneman-Schopf Agency was established to support their community. Their goal is to provide their clients with information about insurance products that are available and to advise them on the coverage best suited to helping them protect themselves, their family, their business, and their property.