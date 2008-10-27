Avoid the College Cost Crisis During the Economic Meltdown

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2008 -- The question on many families minds, “How to pay for college without going broke or ruining their retirement”, will be the focus of conversation with Mike Humann host on BlogTalkRadio’s “Insider College Secrets” and local owner of the College Planning Coach. The show will start on Saturday, November 1, 2008 at 1:00 pm Eastern. Guests can call into the show at (646) 378-0501 or go to (http://www.blogtalkradio.com/College-Mike).



At this point of 2008 when kids are applying to college, the credit crisis is causing great problems for families on how they are going to pay for college. In fact more than 50 lenders have stopped writing some forms of student loans.



“It’s shocking that so many parents won’t even be able to borrow money for their kids to go to school in the next few years, so many good students won’t be able to go, and many students will have to drop out, unless they know the inside information that the universities don’t seem to want given out,” says Mike, a leading local expert on planning for college. “It’s not even a matter of getting the best interest rate….it’s getting ANY money for school at all these days. However, parents need to know that college can still be attainable, if they learn the inside secrets to getting as much free money as possible, and then where to borrow the rest at an affordable rate so they don’t go broke.”



All this is going on as the College Cost Reduction Act of 2007 will cut excess subsidies the federal government pays to student loan companies. Among other things, this money that was going to the companies is going to lower interest rates and make student loan payment more manageable. “This is a great move on the part of the legislation” says Mike “the act makes good sense but in my conversations with different student loan lenders, they’ve told me they operate on thin margins and now for many, lending to students no longer makes financial sense”. Mike continues, “The irony is college makes even more sense for all young Americans because the high paying manufacturing jobs are moving overseas. Parents need more information they can use, which is why I’m hosting the show: Insider College Secrets on BlogTalkRadio”



Mike is a fun, entertaining and insightful guest and resource to any media, and can inspire an audience with insider tips and information that most families never know about. You can find out more tips and resources at http://www.collegeplanningcoach.com or call 248-939-2978.

