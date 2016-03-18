Avoiding Bed Bugs While Traveling and Hosting Travelers

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --The return of warm weather heralds the return of spring, which means spring vacation for students of all ages and their families. With the rise of international services like AirBnB and CouchSurfing, more people with extra rooms or properties are becoming willing to host strangers at their homes for added income, and more travelers are staying at local homes rather than hotels or hostels for added convenience, lower prices, and the added benefit of a local to give them the inside scoop on their destination.



To mitigate concerns about safety and cleanliness, both AirBnb and CouchSurfing have review boards where users can leave reviews of their hosts or the travelers they've hosted. However, one important issue--bed bugs--is not directly tackled by these services. Since bed bugs can easily travel with their hosts from destination to destination, they are obviously a great concern for those people hosting travelers or couch-surfers in their homes. A single case of bed bugs could lead to exorbitantly negative reviews online, making it no longer possible to be a host.



Hosts need to take extra precautions when it comes to bed bugs by being proactive about checking for bed bugs at the arrival of each new traveler and at their departure. Hosts should not be afraid to broach the topic of bed bugs with their travelers, since it is to their mutual benefit. A traveler carrying bed bugs would likewise not be welcome at future destinations. At the first sign of bed bugs, hosts should act as quickly as possible to remove bed bugs and inform travelers, refunding their payment if necessary. Even if bed bugs are found, hosts can demonstrate excellent customer service by providing travelers with alternative arrangements as quickly as possible.



When it comes to bed bugs, it is recommended that interested businesses speak to an experienced bed bug removal specialist such as Environmental Heat Solutions as quickly as possible. Specialists can tackle general information sessions, prevention, and removal with a variety of removal solutions, and should be contacted immediately after any discovery of bed bugs on the premises.



