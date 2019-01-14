Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --ShiftCon Media is honored to announce that actress Alysia Reiner is the first keynote speaker to join the lineup at the 5th Annual ShiftCon Eco-Wellness Influencer Conference to be held October 3-5 in Atlanta, Georgia. While many of us are fans of her work on the big and small screen, most notably on Netflix's hit show Orange is the New Black, Reiner is also a star on the green scene. A long-time champion of eco-friendly and sustainable practices that protect the space we all live in, Reiner is set to light up the stage as she shares how she successfully turns her art into meaningful activism. Green is a way of life for this multi-talented creator as proven by her commitment to making the globe a cleaner, greener place through her many projects and support of environmentalists worldwide. The ShiftCon team is sure that her presence at this year's conference will educate and enlighten the audience of influencers and brands and will motivate and encourage the next wave of green activists, product producers and social media stars.



"Alysia Reiner is pure magic," says ShiftCon CEO Ari Adams. "I am truly inspired by how she has used her artistry to fuel her activism and is making a real impact on society and the environment. We are excited to welcome her to ShiftCon 2019!"



Reiner will surely receive a warm welcome from the entire collaborative community of eco-friendly, health-conscious ShiftCon shifters who attend the conference and who collectively reach over 18 million through their blogs and social media platforms. Already fans of her acting successes, now the trendsetting ShiftCon community and their expansive audiences will be entertained, educated and inspired by Reiner's unbridled and contagious passion for all things green.



"I am so excited to be a part of ShiftCon, as I've been an environmentalist for as long as I can remember," says Reiner, who is also founder of Livari, an eco-friendly, zero-waste women's clothing line. "I can't wait to spend some time with fellow eco-enthusiasts and talk entertainment, change and the amazing possibilities for what is to come. ShiftCon gives me hope for the future."



And for ShiftCon 2019, the future is bright (and a little bit greener).



The ShiftCon Eco-Wellness Influencer Conference makes its premier appearance in Atlanta, Georgia at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead on October 3-5, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at shiftconmedia.com.



About Alysia Reiner

An award-winning actress, activist, producer and mom, Reiner is committed to spreading her passion on the screen, stage and in the world. Best known for her role as Natalie "Fig" Figueroa on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Reiner recently joined the cast of HBO's The Deuce for season 2 and returned for season 3 of FX's critically acclaimed, Peabody Award winning Better Things. An environmentalist at heart, Reiner is also a star in the eco-friendly world with her completely green Harlem brownstone renovation which has been featured in various magazine and television shows. She's also one of the founders of Livari, a zero-waste women's clothing line (livariclothing.com).



The busy mom and change maker for women supports many charities and causes that are dear to her heart. She is an ambassador for the Geena Davis Institute for Gender Equality, a member of TIMES UP, and recently received a MUSE "MADE IN NY" AWARD from the Mayor's office and New York Women in Film and Television. Her latest movie project, EGG, is one that she plays the role of both producer and star. It's a comedic ride that puts the spotlight on the good, bad and sometimes not-so-pretty world of motherhood. The movie premieres in theaters and VOD the weekend of January 18, 2019.



About ShiftCon Media

ShiftCon Social Media Conference, founded by Bookieboo LLC, and currently helmed by top parenting and green lifestyle blogger Ari Adams, is an eco-wellness influencer conference that focuses on the food, wellness, health, and sustainability industries. Shifters are part of an online influencer community that seek healthier and more sustainable lives, promote brands that mirror their values, and help causes that speak to their soul. The conference includes three days of professional workshops, wellness topics and ways to increase revenue without compromising values. Our influencers span between newbies, light and deep green.



