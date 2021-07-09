Award-Winning Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles Series Soundtrack Drops July 14th

Baleares, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2021 --Award-winning, Puerto Rican artist and composer, Franco Esteve, will release the "Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)" digitally July 14th, and on physical media later in the year. The album features the music used in the award-winning short film, as well as the musical concepts developed for a lost version of the film.



"I like to call the film 'the film that never was' because so much of that original footage was lost to dead hard drives," Franco stated, adding, "but so much of the music was created beforehand that it was like the album that never was as well. When deciding upon the music to include in the album, I opted to share some of those concepts I came up with for the original, despite some being underdeveloped, so that fans and listeners could get an idea of the process, of what the film was, and the success of what it became."



"Apocalypse, The Doll Chronicles" is the latest, award-winning entry in Franco Esteve's The Doll Chronicles series of anthological, experimental short films, which explore social issues and situations, and those often particular to women. The main character, Doll, is a woman on the edge of reality, who in this particular film, explores what seems like a desolate, post-apocalyptic landscape, chased by a darkness and a past trauma she must confront to find her future. The experimental short film is conceptual but touches on trauma and child abuse. "Apocalypse, The Doll Chronicles" stars Charlotte March and co-stars Danny Brooks, Marisa Reyes Duràn, Bernat Pizà Galmés, and Llucia Pizà. The film is currently screening at esteemed festivals throughout the world, and will be released on online platforms before the end of the year.



Franco Esteve is an award-winning filmmaker and composer, and soundtrack lovers in particular will be keen to appreciate both the musical story as it pertains to the current iteration of the film and the conceptual music, as it represents what was and could have been, with its melodic dissonance. "While creating the original score, as I thought about the transition of this character from the apocalypse in the sky, in her trauma, in her mind, I thought of the inner screams we carry during trying times and how their wail is no different to air raid alarms, which were the perfect metaphor for her apocalypse in every sense," Franco stated. Nagamag Music Magazine said of the title track in their review, "Unsettling and thought provoking, Apocalypse is an exploration in dissonance and contrast that weaves and twirls as it moves towards its sudden conclusion. A piece worthy of our current, uncertain times."



Franco Esteve will release "Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)" digitally on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 on most, popular, online, digital download stores and streaming services. You can watch the trailer for "Apocalypse, The Doll Chronicles" and other entries in the series on YouTube or Vimeo. Please visit the "Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)" at Franco Esteve's official page for more information:

https://www.francoesteve.com/music/apocalypse-the-doll-chronicles-original-soundtrack/



About Franco Esteve

Franco Esteve is a multi-disciplinary artist – a Composer, Filmmaker, Writer, Photographer, and Artist. He expresses himself artistically in many ways and through different media. Born in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, with a globe-trotting background, Franco Esteve is as varied as they come. He's won accolades for his photography, films, writing, and his music including Best Original Score and the Indie Fest Award of Merit in 2015 for Consequence: The Doll Chronicles Original Soundtrack and Best Experimental Film at the EdiPlay International Film Festival for Apocalypse, The Doll Chronicles in 2021.



His multicultural upbringing throughout the United States and Europe led to his adoption of the concept of everywhere and nowhere for his views of life, origin, and culture. The same has applied to his professional life as well, covering a multitude of disciplines, feeding his thirst for knowledge and expression. He's strived to transmit and communicate that through his various artistic and musical creations.



To find out more about "Franco Esteve" & the "Apocalypse: The Doll Chronicles (Original Soundtrack) music album, please visit: https://francoesteve.com/music/apocalypse-the-doll-chronicles-original-soundtrack/ & https://francoesteve.com/



Watch the "Apocalypse, The Doll Chronicles" trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5Jee3gStSdU