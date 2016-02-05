Award-Winning Artist to Teach Signature Process at Up-Scale Italy Retreat

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Both beginner and established artists who are looking for a welcoming, comprehensive workshop in a beautiful environment will find Elizabeth St. Hilaire's retreat in Italy the ideal choice. Hosted at a historic family-run villa along the border of Tuscany and Umbria, the Paper Paintings Retreat combines one-on-one expert instruction with a hand-selected side trips and in-depth cultural experiences.



The retreat, which is hosted by Pamela Haack with Off the Beaten Strada, is limited to 14 guests and includes private Mercedes Benz van service to artisan studios, archaeological sites and art-rich medieval hill towns. A 40'x50' workshop space with floor to ceiling windows provides ample space for learning St. Hilaire's paper painting process for which she has gained Signature Member status with the National Collage Society. What distinguishes the retreat from other artist workshops in Italy is an up-scale atmosphere designed to match the artist's reputation and level of distinction.



"Having taught in many states and many cities in the United States, I can say that this 6-day retreat in Italy takes the experience up to a whole new level," says Elizabeth St. Hilaire. "The one-on-one time that I'm able to spend with students is invaluable, the side trips and experiences with local artisans are incredible and the meals are amazing. It is truly a wonderful combination of art and travel."



Art lovers searching for an experiential workshop that goes beyond the ordinary won't be disappointed. The idyllic villa venue offers individually decorated single occupancy rooms with ensuite bathrooms for all participants, as well as an in-house chef, outdoor terraces and 360 degree panoramic views of the Italian countryside.



To reserve your space on the Paper Paintings Retreat with Elizabeth St. Hilaire, visit PamelaHaack.com.



About Elizabeth St. Hilaire

Elizabeth St. Hilaire is highly recognized collage artist whose unique collage process has earned her numerous awards and solo exhibits. Her work is featured in galleries, private homes and businesses across the United States, including the elegant Grand Bohenmian Hotel in Orlando. Her colorful, often whimsical, paper paintings can also be found reproduced on wall hangings, linens and cushions in stores such as Kohls, Pier One and Target.



More at paperpaintings.com



About Off the Beaten Strada

Off the Beaten Strada is a boutique-style small group tour company that specializes in less-traveled areas throughout Tuscany and Umbria. VIP visits, artisan demonstrations and private guided tours are featured in each of the company's customized tours, workshops or retreats, and all are personally selected by president and founder, Pamela Haack.



More at PamelaHaack.com