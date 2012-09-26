Award-winning Composer-Performer Jonathan Grossman and Grammy Nominated Producer Willie Aron Release Call Me A Nerd, Jonathan & The NERDZ CD, on October 1st.

Shutesbury, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2012 --This week in the news BLACK EYED PEAS star will.i.am is developing a new AMERICAN IDOL-type talent show for nerds. He says, "We need creative people working with broadcasters, making smart content to inspire people to be geniuses. It will be great for society."



Jonathan & The NERDZ are already a step ahead.



Grossman stated “with songs like, Call Me A Nerd, This Is Who I Am and Shine, I am encouraging the children to celebrate exactly who they are, even in the face of a world that creates self-doubt.”



“Through songs and music, we remind children there is only one YOU: be it nerd, athlete, musician, or geek. The songs on this new CD ask big questions, encouraging adult listeners to think about issues such as integrity, gratitude and social accountability. This will then spawn conversations with their children.”



When a child really gets to know and accept themselves, they walk strongly in this world. This personal strength can help them excel in social, academic and athletic situations – and even disarm the bully.



Jonathan Grossman is an award-winning composer and performer. His current company, Jumbo Music Group composes music for TV and film. Current successes include music for television shows, including Joan of Arcadia (CBS), Marry Me (Lifetime) and Scrubs (NBC).



Willie Aron vocals, lead guitar, is an award-winning musician. Aron is currently composing music for TLC’s long-running hit television series Trading Spaces and for BET’s acclaimed documentary series American Gangster. His music has been featured in clients projects on HBO, Verizon, E-Harmony, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Aron has performed and recorded with artists Phoebe Snow, Rickie Lee Jones, Van Dyke Parks, and Peter Himmelman. In 2007, co-produced a children’s album, My Green Kite, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album of 2007.



Jonathan’s focus is on creating a leadership curriculum that centers on personal expression through music, compositional writing, group discussion, and effectiveness exercises.



He has been interviewing and collaborating with progressive child educators, psychologists, and developmental experts to create this program.



Listen to a track, You Just Know: LISTEN HERE



Find out more about Call me a Nerd Here