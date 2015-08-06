Award Winning Director George Felner and Partner Writer/Actress Lilly Brando Make a Comedy Webseries About a Mismatched Couple in Therapy

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Lilly Brando is an actress/writer. After studying Psychology and Acting and participating in several commercials, television series spanning 150 episodes, short films (one of which was officially selected to be part of London Short Film Festival 2015), Lilly Brando started developing a deep interest for writing and storytelling as well, teaming up with her partner George Felner to create a comic webseries as a way to challenge herself and find her voice and her path in one of the most competitive industries in the world - Show Business.



George Felner, is a comedy director/writer who has made numerous awarded short films and a feature films; including two wins at the prestigious Academy of TV Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles. He was also mentioned at the Hollywood Reporter in 1997 after winning the School Of Visual Art's two most sought-after thesis film awards "Best Film"; and "Best Director";. After his feature film in 2005, George Felner had amounted a total of eight awards from international film festivals for his comedy shorts and films.



A JOURNEY TO A JOINT PROJECT:



About Sessions

Their new webseries "Sessions", combines George Felner's experience in comedy directing, acting and writing with Lilly Brando's experience in writing, acting, psychology and drama.



