Award-Winning Family Photographer Gen Levy Launches a New Year's Revolution in LA

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --With an out-of-the-box approach to capturing a child's charm, a unique photo experience is set to launch in LA. Gen Levy, a kids photographer with an editorial and commercial style, will launch Gen Levy Photography on January 1st. Designed to take family photography to the next level, the kids photographer turns edgy child portraits into a must-have trend. Known for her published work in outlets like Huffington Post, Curve Magazine and The Advocate, Gen Levy asks Los Angeles parents to "Join the Photo Revolution". With such a call to action, she hopes to turn copycat photography into a thing of the past.



Joining the ranks of family photographers serving the greater Los Angeles area, Levy brings her expertise fresh from the success of her award-winning Chicago studio. Levy said of her new Los Angeles family photography venture, "Not everyone's families are the same, so why should most kids photography look like someone else's? It shouldn't. I'm urging parents to step outside of their comfort zones and away from what they've already seen in portrait photography. They'll be glad they did."



Looking like her work's been ripped from the pages of a magazine, Levy makes children's portraits modern. She even delivers the stunning family photography in high-resolution digital negatives on a personalized USB drive donning the client's best photo. The drive arrives in a custom wooden box to give discerning clients the personalized, boutique attention that they deserve.



Providing clients all-inclusive packages in three tiers, sessions include a 45 minute to 75 minute photo session. All shots are taken at a mutually agreed upon location and can be viewed online within one week after the session takes place.



About Gen Levy Photography

Founded by award-winning photographer Gen Levy, Gen Levy Photography provides an editorial style to family photography in Los Angeles, California. A well-regarded professional with a new approach to kids photography, Levy is a longstanding member of the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) and the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Her work has been published in Huffington Post, Curve, SheWired and The Advocate.



Pricing Information:

All-inclusive packages including the photo session, high-resolution digital negatives and an in-studio print credit beginning at $500.



Contact:

Gen Levy

Owner

hello@genlevy.com

323-510-7427



Website:

http://www.genlevy.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/genlevyphotography



YouTube Commercials:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnOQbWk-JwI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bO8wn-3_zQ