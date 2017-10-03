Award-Winning Grander Debuts Two New Bourbon-Barrel Aged Rums

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --Dan DeHart, the founder of the boutique Grander® Rum brand, announced that it will be releasing two new bourbon-barrel aged expressions - Grander® 12-Year-Old and Grander® Single Barrel.



"We believe it is time for the U.S. consumer to get introduced to well-crafted aged rum that sits comfortably next to the best whiskeys," said DeHart. "Many consumers tend to think of rums as overly sweetened or only meant for mixing, but we are ready to change this perception.



"Grander® Rums are the product of one producer, from the sugar cane to bottling, and we age in ex-bourbon barrels," continued DeHart. "We do not use coloring, flavoring or sweeteners, leaving you to savor the quality and authenticity of these world-class spirits."



The award-winning brand introduced its unadulterated bourbon-barrel aged Grander® 8-Year-Old rum to the market and took home the gold at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with a 92 rating at The Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2016. Grander® Rum is available exclusively in FL, GA, IL, KY, TN, and TX.



Grander® 12-Year-Old Rum is a beautiful marriage of carefully selected barrels that deliver an exquisite balance of smoothness and complexity. The Panamanian rum has been aged for a minimum of 12 full years in ex-bourbon barrels and bottled at 90 proof (45 percent ABV).



The extra four years of maturation in the tropical Panamanian climate delivers unique nutty flavors of toasted almond and nutmeg, imparting more density and nuances than the eight-year-old and is meant to be savored neat or over ice.



Grander® Single Barrel Rum is a limited release that has aged for a minimum of eight years in ex-bourbon barrels, bottled at cask strength and non-chill filtered. While Grander® 8 Year Old is a marriage of a small number of barrels and bottled at 45 percent ABV, the single barrel is just that – bottled at cask strength.



"We had a number of retailers ask for this and we delivered," said DeHart. "Each barrel is a unique expression of Grander® 8 Year Old that was personally selected by the participating retailer," said DeHart. "This is an extremely limited product with less than 1,500 750ml bottles produced."



The new bourbon-barrel aged Grander® 12-Year-Old and Grander® Single Barrel aged rum provide novices and spirit connoisseurs with exciting options, each with its own unique flavor notes that's sure to bring more awards and accolades to the boutique rum brand.



About DeHart Spirits

DeHart Spirits is the owner of Grander® Rum which is currently sold in six USA markets and three European markets.



