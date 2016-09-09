Award-Winning Native American Teen Seeks Crowdfund Support for His New Inspirational Book 'The State Series'

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --An 18-year-old award-winning Native American student, Justin Susan, has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his new book "The State Series". Widely acclaimed by high school students, the novel is geared to motivate today's youth towards a positive mindset and making the best of successful opportunities.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $3,400 within October 29, 2016.



"I am excited to finally bring to you my new book "The State Series" soon. It took me 4 long years to write it. With insightful lessons geared to inspire our youth towards positive mindsets leading them to best successful opportunities- the book enlightens on importance of team chemistry & inner principles of teamwork. It will help to fight depression and teaches how to develop & utilize all facets of life to discover the scope of success. As hard work is fundamental to every success, my novel also highlights the main characteristics of a hard worker & how to stay firm to your passion and endeavors. Its unique storyline underlined by gripping suspense has already received rave reviews and I am hopeful of a similar premium experience for you as well. It's not just a project but a long-cherished dream coming true for me. I am looking forward to back it up with best pro treatments possible and such a high-end project demands solid financial backup- thus this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Justin, who is also a profound motivational speaker.



Winner of 2014 Arizona High School Native American Indian Student of the Year Award, Justin has even won 2016 Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarship and Gates Millennium Scholarship as well as several leadership honors.



The novel is based in the backdrop of a dictatorial country, Apathy, which forces its smart young adults to find professions that will help the nation- without any consideration of their personal choices. The protagonist of the story is a spirited young adult Noah who suddenly starts finding himself into unfortunate circumstances that even lead him to an uncouth death game. The book is all about how Noah discovers the reality of the country, the reasons behind such dark outcomes and whether he & his friends would be able to stop the mayhem to save his life.



Themed on dystopian genre, Justin's book has earned accolades for his more matured and more educational outlook compared to other dystopian books. It's missioned to guide the readers on dealing successfully with challenges ahead.



A massive number of 104 teen students, especially from Creative Writing & English Courses, have said to be able to relate to the book and 100 percent of them are looking forward to read further.



A good host of perks are waiting for the donators. These include a State Series poster, a digital copy of the book, and an autographed paperback copy of the novel and so on. Donations reaching $275 would be rewarded with the special opportunity to have a personal Skype chat with the author himself. Pledges reaching $1,500 & more would be honored with the exclusive privilege to have Justin himself visiting the backer to discuss the book.



