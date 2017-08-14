Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Residents of Phoenix are welcomed to prepare themselves for a new flavor in town. Phil the Grill has announced the opening of a new restaurant called BBQ Trapp Haus on 12/1/17, located at 511 E Roosevelt St Phoenix, AZ 85004.



BBQ Trapp Haus is a New York Urban-style restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of Championship BBQ with the exciting new technique of Urban Southern style cooking. Specialties include Hickory Smoked Brisket, Apple Smoked Ribs, Homemade New York Pastrami. Paired with Southern Collard Greens, Cheese Grits, & Smoked Mac & Cheese. Shares include Award winning Philly Crack Wing & Mac Rolls appetizers. Local Craft Beers and Smoked Infused Bourbon. Deserts Banana Pudding & Strawberry Shortcake.



There's nothing more all-American than a home-style BBQ restaurant. Rustic accents incite a western ranch feel with the family style home cooked meals and Championship BBQ flavors from Pitmasters secret recipes.



"Phil the Grill is a class act, talented, and so personable." - Barbecue heiress Amy Mills, Food Network Judge



About Phil Johnson

Owner Phil Johnson earned his name as Phil the Grill. Pitmaster Phil the Grill is a well-known Pitmaster from Food Network Chopped, Destination America Smoked has won numerous awards with Kansas City Barbecue Society including his grand championship on the Sam's Club Tour & his second-place win at the American Royal (Invitation).



Pitmaster Phil the Grill is bringing his championship barbecue to The Blocks of Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix. You can sit down and enjoy a home-style meal or grab it on the go! Championship BBQ restaurant for urban style living.



