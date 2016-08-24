Award Winning ProStar Cleaning and Restoration, GUS Partner to Expand Network

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development of GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce that ProStar Cleaning & Restoration Inc. "ProStar" (www.prostarcleaning.com) of Calgary has successfully partnered with GUS to bring insured property owners peace of mind when rebuilding or cleaning their homes. ProStar was founded in 2002 and has since grown to become one of the largest providers of emergency cleaning and restoration services in the Calgary and Canmore areas, picking up multiple awards along the way including three consecutive W100 awards (Canada's Top Female Entrepreneurs), Alberta Venture's 2015 'Fast Growth 50', and 2014 & 2015 'PROFIT 500 Fastest-Growing Companies' award.



ProStar is GUS' first stronghold in Alberta and the latest organization to grow within the company as the network expands across the country. Jodi Scarlett, President of ProStar comments "For the last fourteen years, my team and I have grown our business through hard work, exceptional customer service, and word of mouth. We're proud of our growth and recognized that in order to take our company to the next level, we would need to be a part of a national network of restoration companies. With GUS we found the perfect fit – we are very excited to be a part of the team!"



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development said "We couldn't be happier to have the ProStar organization representing GUS in Alberta. The entire team is passionate, organized and has a strong corporate culture of integrity that permeates from the top down. The addition of ProStar to the GUS network is an integral first step in our western expansion plan and we look forward to representing them on a national basis."



About ProStar Cleaning & Restoration Inc. & President, Jodi Scarlett

ProStar Cleaning & Restoration Inc. (www.prostarcleaning.com) is a one-stop shop, for everything from emergency services to Reconstruction and Cleaning. Started in 2002, Haskayne Business School MBA graduate, Jodi Scarlett, founded ProStar days after her graduation. ProStar evolved from humble residential maid service beginnings, with an average sale of $180, to a full scale 24/7/365 construction firm completing projects up to $3 Million in size. The company now employs over 50 individuals with revenues approaching $10 Million annually.



About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 25 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



Media Contact:

Sheena DeVries-Brown, Marketing Manager

ProStar Cleaning & Restoration

sheena@prostarcleaning.com

403-234-STAR (7827)



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development

GUS Group Inc.

Joanthan.christensen@gus.ca

http://www.gusfranchising.com

800-361-0911