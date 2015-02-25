Award-Winning Retirement Consulting Firm Adds Experienced Advisor

Winter Park, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Nationally recognized financial advisor Krystle Kaufman has joined Winter Park firm Chepenik Financial as Vice President, Retirement Plan Consulting, Southeast. With nearly a decade of experience in financial services, Kaufman specializes in qualified retirement plans and individual wealth management. She will be instrumental in helping regional businesses effectively administer and manage their retirement plans.



A second-generation financial advisor, Kaufman began working in financial services even before completing her undergraduate degree. She was drawn to the field for the opportunity to help people and have a profound impact on their lives.



"I help my clients design the best retirement plan for their business, then help their employees make the most of that plan," Kaufman said. "Helping people pursue their goals never gets old."



Kaufman comes to Chepenik Financial with a strong background of plan management. As a Retirement Plan Specialist for a Florida-based financial services firm, she helped to increase participation and deferral rates, potentially earning the trust and respect of her clients, many of whom have retained her as their advisor for years. Today, Kaufman has managed more than $230 Million in qualified retirement plan assets over her career. But she brings more than big numbers to the Chepenik Financial team.



"I could tell right away that Krystle loves what she does," said Jason Chepenik, the firm's managing partner. "That passion really makes her stand out."



The business world has also taken notice. In 2014, Kaufman was named a VIP Featured Woman of the Year for the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW).



Kaufman holds a Series 7, Series 66, registrations held with LPL Financial and Life and Health 2?15 Insurance License. She is a Business Partner with the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) of South Florida, a member of the Financial Services Institute and serves on the Leadership Committee for BNI Extreme of Broward County. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Financial Planning from Florida Atlantic University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.



About Chepenik Financial

Since 1973, this family-owned financial services firm has been helping clients develop the resources they need to live healthier, happier, more fulfilling lives. Chepenik Financial offers corporate retirement plans, health and wellness plans, and wealth management services for individuals, companies and non-profits organizations.



For more information, visit: http://www.chepenikfinancial.com



Securities are offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Resource Investment Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor. Chepenik Financial and Resources Investment Advisors, Inc., are separate entities from LPL Financial.