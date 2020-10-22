Award-Winning Scottsdale Teen Author Releases Sequel

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2020 --On October 13, 2020, Zachary Astrowsky, 16, published the sequel A Holo World: Hiding Can't Save You From Invisible Illusions to his award-winning book, The Uncontrolled. The Sci-Fi fiction novel delves into the aftermath of what occurred in his debut novel which dealt with timely themes of tracking devices, mind control, and visions of the future. Like its predecessor, A Holo World is an action-packed adventure about the leader of a trio of teenagers whose lives are stripped from them as they realize people around them have been brainwashed with a tracking device implanted at the age of 14.



Since publishing his award-winning debut novel, Astrowsky has been asked by many local schools to speak to their students about the importance of reading and writing. Last spring, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Zachary presented at the Stevenson School in New York. To date, he has spoken to nearly 3,000 children about reading, writing, and his publishing process. Because of his success with writing and motivating children to read, many local and national media outlets have featured Zachary including two national magazines: J-14 and CEO Kid.



It took Astrowsky two years to write and edit the sequel and he hopes everyone finds the story interesting as it picks up where the original novel ends. Astrowsky also hopes it motivates children to read. Reading is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's largest literacy non-profit, has partnered with Astrowsky, and is considered one of their literacy leaders.