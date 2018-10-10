Award-Winning Turmeric Formula from MyHeartBook.com Offers Relief with No Side Effects

Studio City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Christian Wilde is announcing the relaunch of his website, https://MyHeartBook.com. MyHeartBook.com carries several quality products for customers searching for health supplements, including Christian Wilde's Enhanced Turmeric+ Formula. Wilde advocated the health benefits of turmeric for 13 years on national radio with George Noory before envisioning the Christian Wilde's Enhanced Turmeric+ Formula. The formula went on to win the Excellence in New Health Product Innovation Award in Cambridge, Maryland at the Emord & Associates 10th year Gala "For Inventing Novel and Effective Products that Enhance Health and Life." This formula has sold over 140,000 bottles by word of mouth, without paid advertising, and can boast an overall 89% website reorder rate.



Tumeric, a spice from South East Asia and the Mideast with a 5,000-year proven history backed with more than 7,000 biomedical studies, is believed helpful for treating more than 600 health conditions. Turmeric has outperformed the NSAIDS and arthritic drugs in several head-to-head studies and without side effects. The Christian Wilde's Enhanced Turmeric+ Formula contains 1000 milligrams of turmeric along with five other super anti-inflammatory nutrients. No other turmeric formula offers this combination and in a 3-month supply for a price equivalent to what many competitors charge for one month.



The latest product available on MyHeartBook.com, Heart Health Support, is a new supplement designed to assist in reversing calcification with Vitamin K2 MK7, along with 6 other necessary nutrients required by the aging heart, including several nutrients diminished by statin drugs. In addition to Christian Wilde's Enhanced Turmeric+ Formula and Heart Health Support supplements, the website also offers Miracle Stem Cell Heart Repair, a follow up book to Hidden Causes of Heart Attack and Stroke, that presents the FDA trials at several universities that (for the first time in history) used patients' own stem cells to reverse the progression of heart disease in no-option heart failure patients. Customers can also shop for Vita Stim, a supplement designed to raise the level of adult stem cells in the blood to support the body's own renewal system.



The website's flagship product was Wilde's book, Hidden Causes of Heart Attack and Stroke (Inflammation, Cardiology's New Frontier). This book is the culmination of a five-and-a-half-year research project and has been hailed as one of the first books for the public that introduced inflammation's role in heart disease and the concept that 50% of all heart attacks happen to people with normal cholesterol. It emphasizes the hidden causes of heart disease that doctors very often still overlook in their micro-focus on cholesterol. Hidden Causes has been endorsed by the Directors of Preventive Cardiology of 5 major universities.



MyHeartBook.com is a division of Wilde Research, LTD and is owned by Christian Wilde, a web entrepreneur.



