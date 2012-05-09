AWC Industries Adds Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Welding Machine to Facility

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2012 --AWC Industries is excited to announce the addition of a new piece of equipment. We have contracted to purchase a tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding machine from the Miller Electric Mfg. Co. The model chosen is the Dynasty 350. This machine has an aluminum welding capability of 0.015” to 5/8”, and a steel welding capability of 0.012” to 5/8”. This TIG Welder is a great addition to our already vast collection of capabilities, including: CNC tube bending, CNC wire forming, robotic welding, laser cutting, CNC sheet forming and powder coating.



AWC Industries offers Metal Fabrication and Metal Finishing services to clients nationwide and is based out of Chicago, Illinois.



The year was 1947. World War II had just ended. Two brothers from the west side of Chicago had an idea - lamp shade frames. A-Wire Corporation was founded. In 1961 the company started a decorative wire and artificial flower division with designs by SAMONI.



Over the years additional capabilities were added including: CNC tube bending, CNC wire forming, robotic welding, laser cutting, CNC sheet forming and powder coating. The addition of these capabilities transformed A-Wire Corporation to A-Wire & Tube Fabricating Corporation and now to AWC Industries. The evolution from decorative products such as brass scrolls for headboards, point of purchase displays, accessories for tractors and mowers to large size storage systems for electronic voting booths and including our powder coating facility gives AWC Industries a unique perspective.



We are the second generation - three brothers - now there is a 3rd generation on board which assures a long term commitment to our customers. We are directly involved in every aspect of our business, from sales, estimating and engineering to production and quality control.



As we welcome the 3rd generation into our family business, many things have changed, but our mission statement - QUALITY AS A WAY OF LIFE- will always remain the same. Just like our father believed all those years ago, excellent quality & outstanding customer service has and will always be the key to our continuing success.



AWC Industries is now comprised of the following 3 companies:



A-Wire Corporation

A-Tube Fabricating Corporation

Powder Coating Technologies



