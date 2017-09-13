Awesome One-Size-Fits-All Cable 'MAGIBLE' Smashes Its Crowdfunded Target

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --Technology users have been struggling with the proliferation of cables in their lives. They are sick of opening a desk drawer to a colossal tangle of USB, USB-C, Micro-USB and Lightning cables.



MAGIBLE may have the solution to their problems. So far, the tech company based in Hong Kong, China has received crowdfunding from over 1400 backers to develop and produce the MAGIBLE cable. They have been overwhelmed by support and have smashed their original target of $10,000. They are now close to $50,000 and with more backers investing daily in the technology, this figure shows no sign of slowing down.



MAGIBLE combines USB-C, Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB into one cable. The benefit of this is that users will only need this one cable to stay connected. With 5 interchangeable connectors, the cable combines seven functions in one. It can charge and transfer data to iOS, Android, USB and USB-C devices.



The premium tough nylon braiding material used on MAGIBLE is inherently tangle-free and extra durable. The company provides a lifetime warranty covering manufacturer defects for the cable part: on the web page, users can see an SUV being pulled by this outstandingly resistant cable.



24 AWG copper wires carry larger current up to 2.4A, making MAGIBLE charges much faster than regular cables. Plus, MAGIBLE is not just for charging. Data transfer with MAGIBLE is 30% faster thanks to the premium material it is made with.



MAGIBLE has OTG (on the go) functionality which can turn a USB-C smartphone into a computer. The USB-C to USB female adapter can connect basically any USB device to a smartphone, such as a keyboard, mouse, controller, flash drive, external hard drive or printer.



With MAGIBLE, users can also use other devices to charge their iOS or Android phone on the go. They simply plug into another phone or tablet, and use it as an extra battery.



Investors that would like to back the new MAGIBLE technology are too late for the Early Bird backing perk which has already sold out. However, more perks have been added, such as the Indiegogo special at $25, or the Triple Pack for an amazing $46. The company is now in the final days of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign which ends on the 26th September.



MAGIBLE is available now at the crowdfunding site Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/magible-the-one-size-fits-all-cable/x/16978233?utm_source=mt#/.