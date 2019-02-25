Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Awosoft released iKeyMonitor for Android v7.8 which supported camera monitoring and screen capturing without rooting. Awosoft takes pride in launching this reliable and secure parental control app which has been a breakthrough. iKeyMonitor plays a vital role in supervising children directly online.



The world wide web can be an excellent educational tool. However, without the right parental control software and proper supervision, the Internet can be a risky place. The more individuals get connected, the more they feel the need to go online, and in the case of the kids, this could mean exposure to worst ideas, behaviors, and contents that exist online. This situation can certainly be alarming to parents. That is why parental control applications such as iKeyMonitor are crucial these days.



Aside from ensuring kids' safety and security upon the use of gadgets when accessing the Internet, iKeyMonitor parental control app with camera monitoring also makes the lives of parents a lot easier. Parents can use iKeyMonitor to secretly turn on the camera on children's Android devices and take photos. As a result, parents can take actions immediately once they detect that children encounter danger, or conduct inappropriate activities.



Besides, the feature of screenshot capturing allows users to capture screenshots on Android phones automatically. With the recorded screenshots, parents can remotely watch chats, private browsing history, videos and photos, apps usage, and other activities on the target Android phones.



The release of iKeyMonitor Android v7.8 is very timely and beneficial, not just for kids but also for their parents who want nothing but to ensure their kids' safety and good welfare especially nowadays that living in a web-based world is somewhat dangerous. iKeyMonitor is the app that parents need to keep their kids safe online. It was comprehensively made having the needs of kids and parents in mind.



About Awosoft Technology Company Limited

Awosoft Technology Company Limited founded in 2005 is a company that aims to deliver innovative and useful computer security solutions to all its users. Awosoft Technology Company Limited is committed to parental as well as employing monitoring software development. These help users obtain more control over their personal computers and mobile phones.



For inquiries and further assistance, interested individuals can send emails to media@awosoft.com.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Mark Simon

Company: Awosoft Technology Co., Ltd

Address: South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, DA 01 (213), CA, USA

Contact Number: +1-844-207-5595

Email: media@awosoft.com

Website: https://ikeymonitor.com