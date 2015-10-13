Dubai, AE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Axxel, a group of educators, parents, and students who want to give people the tools for a better life, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $75,000, which needs to be raised in order to make the Axxel educational program a reality. Axxel wants to offer affordable and timely education to everyone who seeks it. The team states, "Axxel is a project that is very close to our heart because we know and feel that it can definitely help countless individuals around the world by providing affordable college degrees." However, the team needs help making it a reality which is why they have launched their campaign and are sending out an appeal to "Friends of Axxel".



Axxel offers a college education, professional career training, and free online career and skills training to anyone who needs it, or for anyone who simply wants to expand upon their currents skills set. All members have access to: affordable college degrees at up to 90% savings off standard tuition, convenient times and locations for training, free professional training modules, opportunities to earn money by taking part in paid online projects and jobs, a professional network of like-minded individuals, and assistance with employment searches during and after graduation. Along with its educational program, Axxel also provides members with a forum wherein to build their dynamic online professional profile where they can highlight: their academic achievements, current skill set, work experiences, client feedback and reviews. This profile can be used to attract potential employers while also facilitating a social network of like-minded individuals where members can share information and opportunities in order to learn from fellow members and help each other grow professionally.



The team at Axxel has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their community focused idea, and they are now ready to make it a reality which is why they are reaching out for crowd support via their campaign. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for: the Axxel website and mobile app, creation of educational and training materials, equipment and miscellaneous business requirements. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a wall of friends recognition and 1-year subscription, to various merchandise items and sets. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Axxel

Axxel is an online educational and training platform that is based in Dubai and was founded by a group of educators, parents and students who believe that affordable education should be available for everyone, not just for the select few who can afford it. The project has been in development for 3 years.



