Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Agile Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, and Ever Win International Corp., a leading OEM serving mobile communications and consumer electronics companies, have unveiled a program to help manufacturers bring connected home and lifestyle products to market.



The first product that will come of the partnership is a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug. Any home appliance or electronic device connected to this smart plug will automatically be connected to the Internet through Ayla’s Cloud Services, allowing consumers to remotely dim lights, manage security cameras or other tasks with a few swipes on a smart phone.



The Ever Win smart plug is comparatively smaller than other smart plugs on the market, saving tight space near wall sockets. The smaller size and innovative design will also allow Ever Win and its partners to dramatically lower the retail price of these products and expand the market. The official debut of the new plug will be at CES 2015 in January.



Ever Win plans to develop a broader array of connected home and lifestyle products with Ayla Networks that it will offer to its brand name customers.



After examining several IoT platforms, Ever Win chose to work with Ayla Networks because of the company’s track record working with a wide range of manufacturers, Ayla’s best-in-breed technical capabilities, and global footprint. Ayla also has dedicated resources for integrating and maintaining data privacy and security, scalability, and ongoing maintenance and support, and technology upgrades.



“We were looking for an enterprise-grade IoT solution to help us create a Wi-Fi connected product quickly, securely, and economically. We were particularly impressed with the support structure that the Ayla platform provides, and the unmatched expertise the team has to support our connected device strategy,” said Tri Le, Senior Director of Business Development for Ever Win. “Ever Win has plans to design and build a much broader suite of home automation and connected lifestyle products that support today’s consumer lifestyle. The smart plug is just the beginning. We are very excited about this partnership with Ayla, and are looking forward to many more projects to come.”



“Connecting Ever Win’s smart plug to the Ayla Agile IoT Platform will increase the time-to-market speed of their products, and the data feedback loop that Ayla will be powering enables them to build a closer relationship with their customers,” said Dave Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Ayla Networks. “The Ayla and Ever Win partnership enhances the overall consumer experience as devices adapt, improve, and get smarter along with the consumer.”



Ayla’s mission is to provide the world with the first truly agile platform for the Internet of Things. The company’s cloud services and technology effectively provide established manufacturers as well as startups everything they need to create and securely support Internet-enabled products for commercial, industrial consumer end-users. By leveraging Ayla’s capabilities, manufacturers are able to substantially reduce product development costs, increase security and accelerating time-to-market by several months. Ayla’s services allow manufacturers to develop ongoing relationships with their customers as well as better understand how their products perform in the field to improve designs and reliability.



NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, ST Microelectronics and Murata Manufacturing among others already produce communications modules compatible that seamlessly link to Ayla’s cloud services. Manufacturers need only integrate these modules into their products, often by replacing existing modules in the same socket. Once purchased, consumers need only activate the device with a cell phone or computer.



Customers include global producers of HVAC systems, leading fire and safety equipment vendors, and the largest Chinese language web portal in the world SINA Corporation, as well as emerging innovators in IoT such as LockState, and Owlet. The company also recently announced being licensed as an Internet Content Provider (ICP) in China, and expanding the physical presence in Chinese manufacturing center Shenzhen, working with Chinese manufacturers like Yifang, and Devotion Boilers, which makes Ayla the first IoT platform provider with truly global capabilities, and a key player in the world’s fastest growing market, China.



About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks is bringing the Internet of Things to the mainstream. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., Ayla has developed technology enabling Agile IoT for manufacturers and service providers to quickly and economically develop, deploy, and learn from connected solutions for industrial markets, commercial customers and consumers. Ayla’s investors include Cisco, the International Finance Corporation, SAIF Partners, Crosslink Capital, Voyager Capital, Linear Venture, and SJF Ventures. For more, please contacts us at www.aylanetworks.com.



About Ever Win International

Ever Win was established in 1981 as a vertically-integrated solutions provider to mobile communications and consumer electronics accessories industries. Our business focus has been the designing, engineering, manufacturing, and sales of accessories to this sector. By combining global manufacturing and distribution capabilities with a comprehensive list of value-added services, Ever Win has streamlined the process of bringing products to market for our customers throughout?the world.



Boasting state-of-the-art engineering labs in both the U.S. and Asia as well as a newly opened ISO14001:2004 certified manufacturing facility in China, we are able to control every phase of the design, manufacturing and quality assurance process. These rigorous controls drive our success by ensuring the highest level of quality, efficiency and cost containment.



