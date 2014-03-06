Rajshahi Health Care Launches Ayurvedic Expert, an Online Center for Ayurvedic Treatment

Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2014 --Rajshahi health care has launched its much awaited web portal Ayurvedic Expert in India on February 22, 2014. Many dignitaries and eminent ayurvedic doctors and scholars were present at the event, held at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi.



Visit their official website to know more about Ayurvedic Expert



During the event Dr Saleem Zaidi, the head of online operation and director of Rajshahi health care said that the portal will now be available for the public. You can go for an online consultation with the doctors and also purchase their products and customized treatments online.



Ayurveda has been finding vast acceptance rapidly, not only in India but also in various developed countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and United Kingdom. According to Dr Zaidi, we had been getting an increased number of patients from these countries and they wanted to have an easier, cheaper and quicker medium of communication with the doctors. The concept of Ayurvedic Expert is to facilitate and to bridge the gap between our patients and the doctors. Now every patient can get in touch with our doctors easily and we can collect useful information from our patient. Earlier the patient had to either send his medical reports via fax or email or courier but now he can directly attach them with his online consultation form. This saves a lot of time and effort and also helps us to maintain patient records safely.



Visit their official website to know more about Ayurvedic Expert



Ayurveda, the Indian science of healing, is often described as a way of life, rather than just a medical system.This traditional natural healing system, which has been practiced for over 5,000 years, has a holistic approach to health that is designed to help people live long, healthy and well-balanced lives.



It is gaining huge popularity in the West.



In many places across India, Ayurvedic hospitals exist alongside those that offer modern medical treatments. Rather than dispense prescription drugs or perform surgery, these centres provide massage, herbal treatments and dietary advice -- to cleanse the body of toxins, fortify the immune system and boost energy.



Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inaugural function called on Ayurvedic Acharyas (experts) and Ayurvedic Chikitsaks (doctors) to establish the prowess of the centuries-old medical system at the global level to set up a healthy society not just within India but at the global level.



He cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi who despite being clad in a single cloth (dhoti), had impressed the world's stalwarts with his mighty personality. Modi said, "Just like him (Gandhi), we have to present the Indian Ayurveda system with a great confidence before the world to establish its strengths and mightiness."



The summit was jointly organized by health department, Rajshahi Health Care and Delhi Ayurveda University. It was attended by experts from across the country.



About Ayurvedic Expert

Ayurvedic Expert is one of India’s leading healthcare service providers who have been serving men and women from all across the world. Those who want to read more should visit the official site right here at http://ayurvedicexpert.com