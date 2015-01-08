Ayurvedic Masseur Provides Londoners with 5 Star Massage and Convenient Affordability

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Bringing a new appreciation for the words "hands on" Ayurvedic Massage of London offers Londoner's an affordable approach to whole body wellness. Given at the experienced hands of Hungarian-born masseur Csaba Legrady, the service offers a meditative massage experience honed 6000 years ago. Legrady's techniques increase vitality, reduce stress and fatigue, improve circulation and increase body awareness. This awareness gives Ayurvedic Massage of London clients increased sexual power, alertness and a better night's sleep. Also offering clients deep tissue massage to remedy stiff and painful muscles, Legrady's services are tailor-made for his clients.



With techniques learned from an Indian master, Legrady provides Ayurvedic massage in London seven days a week. Available at his White City Station location or at his client's home, office or hotel, Legrady makes an ancient wellness treatment the new healthcare system on tap. Combining the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda with five-years of experience massaging clients at 5 star hotels, Csaba is a London masseur on-call.



Employing timeless therapies of massage London need not miss, Legrady is a professional who lives by Ayurveda himself. He said of the Ayurvedic way of life, "Among other things, Ayurvedic lifestyle is about massage, diet, and meditation combined with yoga. It's a whole body experience. To affect my clients physically, emotionally and mentally I bring them into balance through a specific pattern of movements in a full body massage; it's a gentle way to realign the body. That's how Ayurveda brings its myriad benefits."



Boosting the effectiveness of the immune system and easing muscles Ayurvedic massage is an investment in one's overall health. An investment that's made manageable by affordability. To support his clients quest for wellness, Legrady offers a £10 discount off the price at their first session.



About Ayurvedic Massage of London

Ayurvedic Massage of London was founded by Csaba Legrady to provide London with a holistic approach to full body harmony by way of meditative massage. Services are available seven days a week in and around London.



Website:

http://www.ayurvedicmassageoflondon.co.uk



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/ayurvedicmassageoflondon



Contact:

Csaba Legrady

Massage Therapist

info@ayurvedicmassageoflondon.co.uk

07821818640