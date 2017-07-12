Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Beaumont, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc., a provider of full vessel agency attendance in the Gulf Coast region of Texas, recently announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with small businesses throughout North America to implement long-term marketing strategies.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc. looks to build on over 25 years of successful service in Beaumont and the greater Gulf Coast and attract new clients with the help of an improved, modernized internet presence. BizIQ specializes in working with clients like the vessel agency service in Beaumont, TX to provide cutting-edge marketing solutions, and draws on years of experience with clients across a wide spectrum of industries.



During the early stages of working with its clients, BizIQ works to develop new company websites, blog content and other materials for use in long- and short-term marketing campaigns. Among the resources in BizIQ's arsenal is search engine optimization (SEO), which helps clients like Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc. rank higher in local Google search results.



BizIQ's new website for Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc. will include a comprehensive overview of the company's service offerings, as well as general information related to ship husbandry and affiliated subjects. All of the content on the new site will be written by trained copywriting professionals, and will be designed to provide current and prospective customers of the vessel agency service in Beaumont, TX with engaging, informative, timely and relevant reading material.



"Our company has been in business for 25 years and has developed a very strong reputation within the industry during that time," said Anthony Asta, owner of Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc. "As we took stock of what we could be doing differently and better, it became clear to us that our marketing strategy could be bolstered by working with experts with an understanding of the latest developments in the digital realm. When we became aware of BizIQ, it was evident that their team would be able to provide us with the expertise we need, and we're thrilled to be working with them."



About Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc.

Aztec Marine Agencies, Inc., founded in 1991, is an independently owned, family-operated vessel agency service that provides government-compliant solutions to vessels of all types. The company cleans tankers and container ships—including military cargo ships, liquid petroleum gas tankers, liquid nitrogen gas tankers and more—while also providing a slate of services for vessel owners.



For more information, please visit http://www.aztecmarine.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.