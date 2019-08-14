Aztec Mechanical Offers Fifteen Percent off on First Service Appointment for Air Conditioning in Rio Rancho and Santa Fe New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --Often, after an air conditioning unit is installed, it is not cared for. This results in the ac unit giving up without any prior notice. Constant servicing and maintenance are required for the ac unit to function at its top efficiency. That is why even the small signs of problems need to be taken care of while there is still time. Aztec Mechanical Inc., is a well-known company that offers ac installation as well as ac repair and servicing of air conditioning in Rio Rancho and Santa Fe New Mexico. They have been in business since 1977 and has trained and skilled technicians who are licensed to carry out repairs for the ac unit. For those who have installed an air conditioning unit just a few months back, they can also avail the 15 percent off on first ac servicing appointments from Aztec Mechanical Inc.



Technicians who are involved with ac repair and servicing believe that it is often due to mishandling the ac unit that it shows signs of wear and tear much before time. Many homeowners try to save on a little money, and they overlook the service schedules. What they fail to understand is that trying to save a little money pushes them towards more trouble and expenses. If the repairs are not done in time, they can get bigger and might trigger a replacement. At the same time, a faulty ac will mean pushing the ac unit to work hard and thereby adding more to the energy bills.



Aztec Mechanical Inc., is also the source for HVAC design-build. They have dedicated design/build specialists who have expertise in the design and installation of every mechanical system available. Get in touch with them for design/build for HVAC in Santa Fe and Albuquerque New Mexico.



