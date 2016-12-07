AZTech Launches Series of Training Courses in Africa

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --AZTech Training and Consultancy an internationally recognised Training provider of state-of-the-art training solutions, today announced the launch of a series of programs in Africa, aimed at professionals across various industry sectors.



"With ongoing development plans in Africa, we felt it was the right time to niche into the African market and render our services through the provision of both public and in-house training, in order to contribute positively to growth opportunities and regional advancement. Our team is geared towards working closely with organisations and individuals looking to enhance their skills and competencies in technical areas as well as Management & Leadership roles," said Dr. Moutaz K., Training Director, AZTech Training and Consultancy.



These trainings in Cape Town and Luanda, will feature courses in Management, Leadership and Strategy in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Industries. Its design and agenda are developed to equally benefit both technical and non-technical personal, as well as operational staff at professional levels.



For more information on our portfolio of quality assured trainings in Africa, please click http://aztech.org.uk/training/cape-town and http://aztech.org.uk/training/luanda-angola



The team of consultants deployed for this training project includes international experts with extensive industry experience who have held senior executive and management positions. The courses will be focused at honing the skills and professional capabilities of participants, through interactive discussions, real-life case studies and other proven adult learning techniques, bringing about a positive and distinct impact - enabling participants to better contribute in achieving organizational goals.



About AZTech

AZTech is a leading international provider of training courses, seminars, workshops, programs, conferences, and in-house training. We deliver a wide range of cutting edge training that include Strategy, Management, Leadership, Finance, Accounting, Health and Safety, Human Resources, Project Management, Procurement and Contracts Management, Mechanical, Maintenance, & Electrical Engineering. AZTech Training is all about ensuring that our delegates get Quality Assured Training and this commitment to delivering the best possible learning experience is demonstrated by our continuous working relationship with 13 of the world's leading professional governing and certifying bodies.



Visit us at http://aztech.org.uk/