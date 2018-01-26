B & B Games Studio Brings out Ghoulishly Exciting New Offering

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2018 --B & B Games Studio, the home of popular games such as The Refuge and Destiny Aurora, is proud to introduce Noises At Night, a 15 minute deduction game. Noises At Night brings a 21st century twist to the traditional detective games that will excite young and old alike. Up to four players will compete to be the best detective.



The game takes players to Grandpa's spooky old house. Players must be aware of sketchy sounds, goulish ghosts, and frightening monsters as they search out the secret identity of other players. Cards help players formulate clues and clues lead to the accumulation of points. Whoever has the most points when the timer goes off wins. Players must also be aware of frightening things that lurk in the house, which can cost points.



Reviews agree that Noises At Night is fun for the entire family! Unfiltered Gamer reviewed Noises At Night and found it "very easy and very family friendly." The "simple and straightforward" rules of the game are great for kids as young as six, but fun and challenging for adults as well. Finally, the 15 minute time limit is perfect for families or friends on the go. Unfiltered Gamer also has a 16 minute video explaining precisely how to play the game.



Although B & B Games Studio has the game in prototype, Noises at Night's Kickstarter campaign is currently at 408 Backers and rising which covers the cost of the project and beyond. Pledge levels run from $1 to $100 plus. Each level brings pledgers more merchandise and perks from B & B Games Studio. Those who pledge do not just get the thrill of helping to boost an exciting new product, they could also get to try the entire line of products. Noises at Night has already unlocked eight stretch goals, which means backers will now enjoy some major quality upgrades to the game and free bonus cards! Find out more about the campaign or become a backer on the Noises At Night Kickstarter page.



In today's game market, video games get much of the attention, but B & B Games Studio continues to produce high quality and enjoyable tabletop games for the 21st century market and mindset. It is a small business uniting board game designers and marketers, distributed by Golden Distribution International, GTS Distribution, and Universal Distribution. To learn more about the company or any of the other fun and exciting board games they produce, visit B&B Games Studio.