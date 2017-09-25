B. Braun, Becton Dickinson Lead Expanding European Intravenous Set Market Fueled by Growth in Unit Sales in the Region

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the European market for infusion therapy devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the total market for intravenous (IV) sets is expected to maintain moderate growth over the next several years. This trend will be solely driven by continued growth in unit sales as the average selling price (ASP) of all device types has been decreasing due to fierce competition and sluggish economic conditions. This market includes primary (dedicated and non-dedicated) IV sets, secondary IV sets and IV extension sets.



The secondary IV set segment in Europe is expected to experience the lowest market growth due to increasing concerns regarding the safety of "piggybacking" practices. The growth of secondary sets is mainly driven by the growing number of chemotherapy infusions taking place in hospitals.



The IV extension set market is the smallest segment within the total European market for IV sets. IV extension sets are used primarily for adding additional length of access ports to an IV set; the highest increases in their use are expected in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Unit sales growth of IV extension sets are expected to outpace all other market segments primarily due to a rapidly growing multiway extension set market, which are used in anesthesia.



"Unit sales of primary IV sets are driven by the aging European population and expanding patient pool," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Overall market growth was influenced by strong unit sales growth and a high ASP of primary IV sets dedicated to electronic ambulatory pumps."



Learn More About iData's Market Research on European Infusion Therapy Devices.



The segment for dedicated electronic ambulatory pump primary IV sets is the smallest in the market. However, this segment has been experiencing strong growth due to the expansion of ambulatory electronic pumps into the European homecare system and is expected to continue to grow at a relatively high pace over the next several years. The market value is driven by the ASP, which is substantially higher than the ASP for non-dedicated and volumetric pump dedicated primary sets.



B. Braun is the leading competitor in the European IV set market due to their strong presence in the large volume infusion pump markets and because the IV sets used with large volume pumps are dedicated, the company derives a great part of its IV set unit sales from the installed base of these pumps. B. Braun has a dominant share in large markets such as Germany and Italy. Yet, B.Braun's greatest level of market dominance is in Portugal, where the company holds nearly 70% of the market.



Becton Dickinson is the second leading competitor in the IV set market. The company's Alaris® product line includes primary, secondary and IV extension sets, all of which are bundled with sales of their Alaris® large volume and syringe infusion pumps. Becton Dickinson has a leading position in the market for IV administration, which will allow the company to bundle a wider range of products to key accounts. Additional competitors in the Europe IV set market include Fresenius Kabi, Codan and Hospira among others.



More on the infusion therapy market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Infusion Therapy Devices. The full report suite on the Europe market for infusion therapy devices includes infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs) and stopcocks. These four categories are further segmented based on specific distinguishing categories. The infusion pump market is segmented into categories based on the type of pump, such large volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and disposable infusion pumps. The intravenous set market is segmented by tubing type, such as primary IV, secondary IV and IV extension sets.



The iData series on the market for infusion therapy devices covers the U.S., Australia, Japan, South Korea and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, procedure numbers, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment.



