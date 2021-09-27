B. McGuire Designs Launches Services to Help Local Businesses Thrive Online

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Atlanta digital marketing agency, B. McGuire Designs, announced today the launch of a new digital marketplace designed to help local Atlanta businesses recover and solidify their ability to grow their businesses online.



Branded as B. McGuire Digital, this solution provides small business owners with tools and digital insights that rival those enjoyed by larger firms. The flagship offering, the Local Business Online Toolkit, provides free and low-cost solutions to help businesses bolster the way they engage with new and existing customers online. It features a free online business center that allows small business owners and staff to see a complete picture of their online efforts and insights that help them know what's working and what's not.



"In working with local business owners, I realized they need the same kinds of centralized management of their digital marketing that large companies enjoy, but with simple, small business budget-friendly solutions," said Brian McGuire, founder of B. McGuire Designs. "We can stand alongside our local businesses and provide them solutions that they can use on their own or in partnership with our team…it can be tailored to exactly what a particular business needs."



Businesses get started with a complimentary, detailed analysis of their current digital marketing programs performed by the B. McGuire Digital Client Success team. This is followed by a findings and recommendations report that serves as a guide to the business owner of what to tackle first and what can wait until later. "We're local ourselves, helping local business owners in our neighborhoods survive and thrive in today's digital economy," said McGuire. "We are people, helping people…not an anonymous 'click to buy' online store."



The Local Business Online toolkit is accessed via Business Center, an online dashboard where businesses can monitor and manage their entire digital marketing landscape. Included are free tools such as customer management, online appointment scheduling, and free online digital marketing courses, designed specifically for small businesses.



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta digital marketing agency. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance web design and digital marketing services to help clients bring their brand story to life online with performance, function, and beauty. The firm has won Best Innovation, Best UI and Best UX awards from CSS Design Awards and has been named a Top Georgia B2B Firm by Clutch.