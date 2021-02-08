B. McGuire Designs Launches Website for Atlanta Restaurant, Olive Bistro

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2021 --Atlanta-based website design firm, B. McGuire Designs, has recently completed and launched a new online presence for local Atlanta Mediterranean restaurant, Olive Bistro. The new website provides detailed menu listings and online ordering for touchless pickup or delivery from either of their locations in Midtown and Vinings. Improving online awareness and ordering is designed to help drive business at a time when restaurants are suffering from lower revenues due to reduced in-person dining.



The new website for Olive Bistro provides the business and its customers with new ways to do engage online. Ability to feature the full menu and make online ordering a prominent call-to-action were important in the design requirements. Additionally, a module to promote specials and events at each location provide a foundation for social media sharing by the business and its patrons. Business co-owner, Kay Davidson, said, "The new design really aligns with our casual neighborhood vibe and shows off extensive food and wine selections." Olive Bistro hosts local talent to entertain diners and has other special events so a custom news and events module helps the business feature those while providing a platform for social media promotion. "Our customers can now learn about special events and help us promote them right from the new website," Davidson added.



"We were thrilled to work with this local small business to help improve their online presence during these challenging times," said Brian McGuire, owner of B. McGuire Designs. "This is a great example of how we work with businesses first on strategy, then on design and function to enable that strategy," said McGuire.



About Olive Bistro

Olive Bistro (https://olivebistro.com) has two locations in Atlanta, Midtown and Vinings. They offer fresh, healthy, and authentic Mediterranean food, giving guests a unique dining experience. Their food highlights flavors from the region with an emphasis on the cuisine of the Eastern Mediterranean. The chef's family recipes provide guests with a unique spin on popular dishes found throughout the region.



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an Atlanta-based website design firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance web design to help clients bring their brand story to life online with performance, function and beauty.