B. McGuire Designs Launches Website for the Grand Magnolia House

Atlanta, GA -- 08/01/2022 -- Atlanta web design firm, B. McGuire Designs, has recently completed and launched a new online presence for Marshallville, GA wedding and event venue, The Grand Magnolia House.



The new website for The Grand Magnolia House compliments the brand of the venue's new owners, provides an enhanced visitor experience, and is responsive for easy viewing on mobile devices.



"We made a great choice to partner with B. McGuire Designs on this project," said Ian Brown, Co-Owner of The Grand Magnolia House. "He helped us sort out all the legacy technical bits and pieces from the previous owners as well as created a beautiful new website for our business. He made the complex easy so I could continue to focus on my business while having the peace of mind the digital marketing bit was well in-hand."



"This beautiful venue has a rich history and it was an honor to give it a modern online presence," said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Designs. "The new owners are breathing new life into this charming house and beautiful grounds, so we sought to bring that beauty and charm to the online version of this gracious estate," said McGuire.



About The Grand Magnolia House

The Grand Magnolia House (https://grandmagnoliahouse.com), in Marshallville, GA is a beautiful, historic Southern Colonial built in the 1860s. The fully restored home, listed on the National Historic Register, is the perfect venue for a true Southern Wedding. With approximately sixty-four hundred square feet under her roof, the wedding venue offers a full range of services for your family and guests to enjoy, including a spacious indoor and outdoor hosting areas, lodging for up to 14 guests, and a full prep kitchen.



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta-based digital marketing firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance website design and digital marketing tools specifically targeting the needs of small business owners.