B. McGuire Designs Named a Best Web Designer in Atlanta for 2021

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Atlanta web design firm, B. McGuire Designs, has been name a Best Web Designer in Atlanta by expertise.com in their annual evaluation of over 63 web design firms in the area.



B. McGuire Designs was directly evaluated in 5 areas: availability, qualifications, reputation, experience and professionalism. According to expertise.com, "Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored Atlanta Web Designers on more than 25 variables across five categories and analyzed the results to give a hand-picked list of the best."



"This is an honor that we are celebrating," said Brian McGuire, founder of B. McGuire Designs. "To support our business clients, we focus on exactly the factors that Expertise considered when selecting us…it's a great testament to our vision and we're thrilled to be on this list with some of the most respected web agencies in Atlanta."



In the evaluation, 63 firms were reviewed, 50 were rated and 32 were selected for the top honors.



About Expertise.com

Expertise.com (https://expertise.com) leverages proprietary research and selection processes to identify the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month they help over 10M customers find the best qualified service professional for their needs. To date, they've analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses they feature on our site.



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an Atlanta-based website design firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance web design to help clients bring their brand story to life online with performance, function and beauty.