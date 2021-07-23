B. McGuire Designs Officially Certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2021 --B. McGuire Designs is proud to announce their recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation's exclusive certifying body for LGBT owned and operated businesses.



"We are pleased to welcome B McGuire designs to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "According to NGLCC's groundbreaking America's LGBT Economy report, America's estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count B. McGuire Designs among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy."



B. McGuire Designs is now eligible. To participate in the NGLCC's corporate partners, supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships. With other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year, and especially at the NGLCC international business and Leadership Conference.



"This certification means a great deal to us," said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Designs. "We love the opportunities to enhance our business along with the small part we can play in the external visibility to the power of LGBT-owned businesses," McGuire said.



About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta web design firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance web design and digital marketing services to help clients bring their brand story to life online with performance, function, and beauty. The firm has won Best Innovation, Best UI and Best UX awards from CSS Design Awards and has been named a Top Web Design Agency by Expertise.com.