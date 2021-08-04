B. McGuire Designs Was Awarded a Spot as a Clutch Leader for 2021

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2021 --The B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch named B. McGuire Designs a Clutch Leader on their annual list of the most highly recommended companies in Atlanta for 2021.



"We are thrilled with this recognition from Clutch. It's based on their independent assessment of our firm and our clients' reviews," said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Designs. "It's a great acknowledgement that we're getting it right."



The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services, and then organized by their Clutch ranking. B. McGuire Designs is listed as one of the leading firms under the Top B2B Company category.



"These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients," said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. "As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision makers."



About B. McGuire Designs

B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta web design firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance web design and digital marketing services to help clients bring their brand story to life online with performance, function, and beauty. The firm has won Best Innovation, Best UI and Best UX awards from CSS Design Awards and has been named a Top Web Design Agency by Expertise.com.



About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.