Bassano Romano, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Ludovica Merighi, the founder of the Italian start-up "Kiral Creative Solutions", has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $15,000 in order to bring her company's B-Wiz 1708 to market. B-Wiz 1708 is a 250 Watt integrated amplifier that is designed to reproduce the most meticulous sonic details of each chord, beat and audio composition within a sound file. This amplifier is the result of a collaborative effort between Kiral Creative Solutions and the Italy based "Synthesis Art in Music", which is a company that has been designing and producing high-quality sound and audio equipment for over 25 years. When discussing her inspiration Merighi states, "One day I decided to buy a new amplifier. I love music and as all music lovers, I like to hear a clear and clean sound! Whenever I look at an object I immediately think of what I could do to modify it and improve it." While shopping for her amplifier, Merighi was focused on what she could do to make a better product that would delight music lovers worldwide.



The B-Wiz 1708 amplifier is designed by audiophiles who settle for nothing less than perfection in sound. It is Bluetooth enabled, which means it easily links with smart devices, and equipped to handle any sound need a user may have. B-Wiz 1708 is suitable for both the classic sound of vinyl and modern digital sound files. The case is made entirely of metal, which guarantees both strength and vibration, further enhancing optimal sound quality. It is fully customizable, and features a wooden frame that is available in four colors: green, red, turquoise or fuchsia. It also comes in a more masculine and technical looking black version. The LED lights on the front change colors depending upon the musical source, and this amplifier also features a mood lighting system which allows user to choose between 12 different styles of cover light and intensity in order to create a personal and unique atmosphere.



The teams at Kiral and Synthesis have been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for the B-Wiz 1708 amplifier. They have finalized the prototype design, as well as the final testing stages and are finally ready to begin final production and manufacturing which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. All funds raised with this campaign will go toward production costs, with a projected shipping date of November 2015. This means that campaign supporters will be able to get their B-Wiz in time for the Christmas holidays. As an added bonus the team is offering several perks with this campaign. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Follow Us" perk that allows a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various merchandise items, and the opportunity to pre-order the B-Wiz 1708 at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About Kiral Creative Solutions

Kiral Creative Solutions is based in Italy and was founded by Ludovica Merighi. It is an ambitious startup that hopes to bring new designs to everyday objects. Their first creation is the B-Wiz 1708, which is planned to be the first in a long line of B-Wiz audio products.



