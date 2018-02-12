B2B Marketing Podcast Surpasses 100,000 Downloads

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Drew Neisser, CEO of Renegade LLC and Renegade Thinkers Unite, announced today that the Renegade Thinkers Unite (RTU) marketing podcast has surpassed 100,000 downloads. Featuring innovative marketing insights from top B2B CMOs, Renegade Thinkers Unite has achieved this milestone in just under one year from its inaugural episode in February 2017.



Podcasts are an extremely popular communication medium, with over 40% of Americans (112 million) having listened to at least one podcast in 2017. This number is likely to continue to rise as new ways to access podcasts, such as in-car and in-home audio (Alexa, Google Home) make it easier for listeners to access this type of content. According to the 2017 Edison Research report, 86% of podcast listeners listen to all or most of any given podcast, which means this medium is also extremely effective at getting through to its audience.



The Renegade Thinkers Unite podcast not only tells insightful stories from CMOs of leading companies like Hootsuite, Google and the New York Times, it's "also an instruction manual on storytelling itself," according to Pete Krainik of the CMO Club. "It's important for senior marketers to know that there's such a high demand for this type of CMO marketing advice," says Drew Neisser, who also hosts the RTU podcast series. "We hope by letting B2B marketers know that this type of milestone is achievable, that they'll consider producing high-quality podcasts of their own to allow their message to cut through."



The Renegade Thinkers Unite podcast is a division of Renegade LLC. Renegade is in the courage business. It assists a select group of courageous marketers, helping them to become better content-driven social storytellers and demand generators.