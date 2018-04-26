B2Brazil and Apex-Brasil Announce an Agreement to Promote Brazilian Products Online in the International Market

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --Brazilian companies interested in exporting will now benefit from a new partnership between the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) and B2Brazil Serviços Interativos Ltda. ("B2Brazil"). With the signing of their cooperation agreement, both will work to promote Brazilian companies and products in the international market through the use of online trade tools. Initially, the parties will concentrate their efforts to promote companies and products of specific segments in four target markets: the United States, China, Argentina and Mexico -- the same as the E-xport Brasil Program, launched by Apex-Brasil in October 2017.



However, cooperation is already underway. The first actions that benefit Brazilian companies include the registration and promotion of companies that have expressed an interest in integrating in E-Xport Brasil (more than 700 companies) as B2Brazil members, which, besides being registered in B2Brazil's portal will also include exclusive training to increase the utilization of online trade tools; the participation of B2Brazil at APAS 2018 (the largest fair in the Latin American supermarket sector) in order to announce the partnership and opportunities for the participating companies (150 Brazilian companies and 50 international buyers participating in a buyer project organized by Apex-Brasil); and the participation of the partners in the Argentina Mission, which is being planned.



Apex-Brasil supports the international promotion of Brazilian companies, having as partners more than 70 representative entities of the manufacturing sector of Brazil and of the public sector. B2Brazil has grown organically and through a number of strategic partnerships, including with Brazil's largest bank, Banco do Brasil, becoming the largest B2B trade portal that promotes Brazilian companies internationally. B2Brazil services are multilingual, with websites in Portuguese, Spanish, English and Chinese.



The more than 25,000 Brazilian companies that use the platform are promoted globally to companies interested in finding new potential suppliers and to realize foreign trade transactions. Just in 2017, B2Brazil generated more than 450,000 business opportunities for its members, with communications between buyers and sellers automatically translated from the language of the sender to the language of the recipient in order to facilitate communication and transactions.



Through the partnership, Apex-Brasil will promote B2Brazil to its clients, partners and sector entities and the parties will create segmented online strategies in the four target countries to generate business and international sales to participating companies. B2Brazil will support the efforts of Apex-Brasil and will offer training and support to participating companies, as well as special discounts to companies selected by the Agency for B2Brazil's paid services.



"To achieve our goal of promoting Brazilian companies and products internationally, we must use more online platforms and tools, a growing tendency today, " says Apex-Brasil's Export Manager, Christiano Braga, who adds: "Our agreement with B2Brazil is an important part of achieving this goal, we want to take advantage of new opportunities for the companies we support."



"Our mission is to increase international trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises Brazilian companies, and this fits perfectly with the objectives of APEX-Brasil," said Alexandre Ferreira Martins, managing director of B2Brazil in Brazil. "This agreement will give more sales opportunities to Brazilian companies through the country's principal B2B trade portal. "



About B2Brazil

B2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com) is one of the leading trade platforms focused on generating business contacts and transactions for companies (B2B) between Brazilian and international companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients. The core business is to be an important trade facilitator between the Brazil and the world through its online directories and platforms in Portuguese, in English, in Spanish and in Chinese. The hotsites of companies are published in four languages and communications between buyers and sellers are automatically translated. Buyers from 200 countries use the services of B2Brazil for information on products and companies and to help them buy, sell, and provide products and services.



About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) acts to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, Apex-Brasil carries out diverse promotional activities aimed at promoting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospecting and commercial missions, business roundtables, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits by foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian production structure among other business platforms that also aim to strengthen the Brazil brand abroad.