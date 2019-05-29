Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --The people of Berks County choose Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling as the best roofing company for the sixth consecutive year. Berks County Living Magazine publishes the People's Choice Awards list annually, which highlights the best companies and organizations in 75 categories chosen by residents through third-party marketing analysis.



Bachman's earns the prestigious award each year thanks to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and use of highest-quality products installed with expert precision.



About one-third of all jobs Bachman's Roofing completes each year are projects for repeat customers. "We've had a roof, an addition (full bath, laundry room & pantry w/ basement) and garage floor/doors installed by Bachman's over the past seven years, and I can't say enough about their professionalism, creativity, knowledgeability and quality workmanship," said Susan W.



In addition, about one-fifth of jobs are completed through customer referrals, which is when happy customers recommend Bachman's Roofing to friends and family. "I have recommended four people already," said Bachman's customer Charles S.



Bachman's Roofing Director of Operations, Carl Rost, will accept the Berks County Living People's Choice Award at a formal luncheon on May 31. Rost envisions many more years of success as the best roofing company in Berks County with continuous expansion to offer new products and the most skilled tradespeople in the region.



"We only use the best and we only hire the best. Naturally, our home improvement work reflects those principles, and we will continue to strive for excellence in our day-to-day operations and annual goals," said Rost.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 45 years. By offering excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations, Bachman's has earned a reputation as one of the best roofing companies in Pennsylvania. Today, Bachman's is much more than a roofing company with capabilities in commercial and residential construction and innovative solar roofing products.