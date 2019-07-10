Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --After storms tore through Southeastern Pennsylvania in May and June 2019, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., provided welcome relief to homeowners who may have been targeted by predatory roofing companies. The Bachman's Roofing staff works tirelessly to seal damaged homes and prevent further damage after severe storm events.



Bachman's Roofing Director of Operations Carl Rost knows the importance of hiring a reputable company to provide storm response services, and he said an easy indicator of whether or not a company is trustworthy is to check for a Pennsylvania State Home Improvement Contractor Registration Number. "We are registered Pennsylvania, and we display our registration number on our vehicles and advertisements," said Rost.



In accordance with the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act of 2008, residential contractors with annual revenue over $5,000 are required to obtain a license to conduct business in the Commonwealth.



When a tornado tore through Morgantown, Pa., on May 28, Bachman's Roofing crews arrived early the next morning to assess the damage and work toward rebuilding homes.



Morgantown resident Frank Wendling said his home was not damaged by the storms, but the Bachman's crew secured his neighbors' roofs in the Briarcrest neighborhood in Morgantown. "I am sure there was work scheduled elsewhere, but [Bachman's Roofing] showed up when they were so needed," said Wendling.



While documenting the storm aftermath, Photographer Susan Angstadt noticed Bachman's Roofing crew members in the area of the Morgantown tornado scene. "I saw Bachman's Roofing vehicles everywhere. The guys were sealing roofs with tarps because the forecast called for more storms," said Angstadt.



A few weeks later, Bachman's Roofing representatives juggled schedules to conduct storm inspections in the Breinigsville, Reading, and Morgantown areas after hail storms caused havoc for residents.



Bud Shillingford said, "I just recently needed another new roof due to hail damage. I called [Bachman's Roofing], and within hours Carl called me to set up an inspection. In two days, [the inspection] was completed and the job was scheduled in another two days."



