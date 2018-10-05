Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc. Has Been Voted Best Roofer and Best Home Remodeler by Reading Eagle Readers Choice

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --The community has spoken, and Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling has been voted Best Roofing and Best Home Remodeling company in Reading Eagle's Readers Choice 2018 awards. This is the fourth consecutive year in a row Bachman's has been named a winner. For over 45 years, Bachman's continues to stand out for delivering exceptional quality and expertise to their valued customers.



At Bachman's Roofing, they take pride in the communities where they live and work. Through employee volunteering and financial assistance, Bachman's contributes to multiple organizations each year. A few of the organizations that they are involved with include: Caron Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Spring-Ford football, Berks' Parks, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and Shriners Hospital for Children.



The team at Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc. is focused on making your home improvement process as easy as possible for you. Bachman's knows that you, as a customer, may have questions about the process, and their expert staff is ready and willing to assist you. They will also walk you through the step by step process from the initial call all the way to installation day.



Bachman's has earned a very respectable reputation in the community over the years for their excellent service. Their customers are happy to share their experiences with the company. "I'm thrilled with the results. They worked fast yet efficiently and they were done in a day. We went with them because of their reputation," said Patrick from Mohnton. Bachman's is always appreciative when they receive feedback from their customers.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products and expert installations. Having earned a reputation for superior residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail and more.