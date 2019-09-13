Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Adds Fred Henrich as Corporate Accountant

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling is excited to announce that Fred Henrich has joined their team as the organization's new Corporate Accountant. Fred grew up in Reading and attended Holy Name High School and later went on to graduate from Alvernia University with a degree in accounting. He also holds an Advanced School of Banking Diploma and certification as a Community Bank Security Professional. The majority of Fred's career has been spent in the banking industry. In his previous position he was CFO and then later President and CEO of a community bank. He brings with him to Bachman's a wide breadth of knowledge in corporate accountancy and strategic planning. He has been married to his lovely wife Jo Anne for 36 years. Together they have three children: Daniel, Stephanie and Julie as well as one grandson Johnathan. Fred enjoys reading, working in his yard, baseball, golf and music. Please join us in welcoming Fred to Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling. We are very excited that he joined our team!



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 45 years. By offering excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations, Bachman's has earned a reputation as one of the top roofing companies in Pennsylvania. Today, Bachman's is much more than a roofing company with capabilities in commercial and residential construction and innovative solar panel roofing products.