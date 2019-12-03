Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. Announces Exciting End of Year Special

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., the complete home improvement contractor in Pennsylvania, is excited to announce their end of the year special to their loyal customers. Customers who sign up before December 18th, 2019 for a complete spring roof replacement project will be eligible to receive a $250 Amazon, Target or Walmart gift card.



Bachman's is encouraging their customers to sign up early this season to beat the 2020 price increases. With their end of the year special, customers will only be required to deposit 10% of the total cost of the project versus 33% that's normally due at signing.



The team at Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is thrilled to offer this special initiative to their clients, hoping to further establish their extreme dedication to the happiness of their customers. The many successes of Bachman's lies on their clients—that's why they find the need to show their thanks this holiday season.



Some restrictions do apply. If a customer cancels a project after receiving their gift card, the cost of the card will be subtracted from their deposit. Offer cannot be combined. Offer expires December 18th, 2019.



For more information on Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc, please visit: https://bachmansroofing.com/



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing has been the premier choice in residential home improvement as well as commercial roofing services for over 45 years. Family owned and operated, Bachman's believes in excellent customer service and exceptional products, completed with expert installation. With Bachman's Roofing, you can receive a competitive price for a professional service that will exceed your expectations. Professional service with family values is what they guarantee, standing behind all of their work 100%.