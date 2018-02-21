Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie's List Super Service Award

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2018 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award. This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2017.



"The service providers that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award demonstrate the level of excellence that members have come to expect," said Angie's List Founder, Angie Hicks. "These pros are top-notch and absolutely deserve recognition for the trustworthy and exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year and overall."



Angie's List Super Service Award 2017 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check, record a current trade license attestation and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.



"We're excited to receive the Angie's List Super Service Award in 2017. As a company who takes customer service to the highest level we can, it means a lot to see that we receive A ratings within the Angie's List community. Each job we complete, our team at Bachman's follows up with our customers and makes sure they are satisfied with the work our team has done. We look forward to maintaining this level of top notch service in 2018 and beyond for all Angie's List customers." – Pete Niven, Vice President of Bachman's Roofing.



Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. has been listed on Angie's List since 2011. This is the 6th year Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for more than 45 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. Having earned its reputation for outstanding residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail, and more.



Contact:

We are located at 36 S. Wernersville, PA 19565

Main Office: 610-678-8004

Pottstown Area: 610-323-1510

Toll Free: 800-922-5818

Fax: 610-670-7151

Email: info@bachmansroofing.com

Get a quote: getaquote@bachmansroofing.com

Customer Service: service@bachmansroofing.com