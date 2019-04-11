Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. Has Been Voted Best Roofer and Best Home Remodeler By Berks County Living People's Choice

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --The community of Berks County has spoken, and Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. has been voted Best Roofing Contractor in the Berks County Living's 2019 People's Choice. For over 45 years, Bachman's continues to stand out across the region for delivering exceptional quality, service and craftsmanship to their valued customers.



Bachman's has made a name for themselves in the roofing industry because they always use the newest roofing technologies, from their tools and equipment to their roofing products and materials. The team at Bachman's understands that dealing with roofing issues of any kind can be extremely stressful; that's why they are focused on making your home improvement process as easy as possible for you. They do this by walking you through the step-by-step process, from the initial call all the way to installation day.



At Bachman's Roofing, the employees take pride in the community where they live and work. Through employee volunteering and financial assistance, Bachman's contributes to multiple organizations each year. A few of the organizations that they are involved with include: Caron Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Spring-Ford football, Berks' Parks, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Shriners Hospital for Children and many other charitable organizations.



Bachman's has earned a very respectable reputation over the years for their excellent service. Their customers are happy to share their experiences with the company. "Bachman's Roofing has done a few jobs for us, and each time was a great experience! Professional and fair pricing. Got the job done on time and as projected. Billing is clear and communication is great! Would recommend," said Kelly, a Google Review customer. Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. appreciates all feedback from their customers.



For more information please visit: http://bachmansroofing.com



About Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building, and Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products and expert installations. Having earned a reputation for superior residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail and more.