Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., Improves Website User Experience

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --With more Americans browsing the web on mobile devices than ever before, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., announces a new BachmansRoofing.com designed with mobile responsiveness in mind. The website offers the ultimate user-friendly experience, improved functionality and enhanced content areas to help customers make well-informed decisions about their home improvement needs.



Users will find a fresh look for Bachman's website with its mobile responsiveness and easy-to-navigate, modern design. The new website gives seamless access to the contact page, coupons, and company accomplishments.



"We are thrilled debut our new company website to our customers," said Eric Bachman, President of Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. "At Bachman's, we not only want to keep our look fresh and up to date, but we want to ensure our customers are able to get all the information they need and feel confident in choosing Bachman's."



Bachman's new website will be regularly updated with accomplishments, company announcements, events, customer testimonials and industry news.



Visitors to the site are to be advised that the few weeks after the initial launch are considered a transitional period, meaning that the website may not be fully optimized with all its robust capabilities as the integration period settles.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. With those things combined, the chance of a problem is greatly reduced. But, if the need arises, we are there to back up our work quickly and efficiently.



We, at Bachman's Roofing, earned our reputation for our outstanding roofing work, and have expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement. We don't just take on another trade, we learn to excel in each facet of our business: roofing, siding, gutters, additions, and more. For a complete list of the many services that we offer, please see the links at the top of the page or call our local office to speak with a representative.