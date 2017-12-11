Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. Welcomes New Team Member Ed Herbst to the Commercial Sales Team

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2017 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. announced the addition of Ed Herbst to their Commercial Division team. Ed was hired in late October as a Commercial Sales and Project Manager. With Bachman's Roofing's already established reputation from 12+ years in commercial sales and 40+ years in the residential sector, they are continuing to deliver top quality and expertise to commercial customers in need of prompt repairs.



Ed describes himself as a persistent, tenacious, and experienced craftsman in the industry. He is excited to join the Bachman's family because he was impressed with their "great reputation in the community." He firmly believes that "Leadership means leading by example." Bachman's is excited for Ed to join their rapidly expanding Commercial Division and lend his experience and dedication to the team.



The Bachman's Commercial Division hires and trains experienced staff with the proper knowledge and expertise to handle any and all commercial projects. This family-owned business provides commercial roofing, permit expediting, job site project management, remodeling of new office space, ground up construction projects, and all types of work on retail market facilities, industrial properties, schools, religious buildings, and local government projects.



For more information about Bachman's Roofing and their commercial division, please call 610-678-8004 or visit http://bachmansroofing.com/.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for more than 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products and expert installations. Having earned its reputation for outstanding residential and commercial work, Bachman's now provides service for commercial properties, including construction and remodeling of office buildings, condos, schools, retail, and more.