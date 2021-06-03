Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Named the #1 Building Integrated Solar Installer in the World by GAF Energy

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2021 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling is excited to announce their achievement of being recognized as the #1 building integrated solar roof installer in the world by GAF Energy. This achievement comes after gaining certification for installing GAF® Solar DecoTech™ systems, which is a new solar product designed to maximize efficiency while eliminating common issues associated with solar roofing. Bachman's solar division has given the company the ability to provide complete home improvement services for residential and commercial properties.



"We're changing the way people view solar roofing," said Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Owner Eric Bachman. "In the past, homeowners have found solar panel roofs to be too bulky and too much of an eyesore to consider installing on their properties. However, as the top GAF® Solar DecoTech™ System installer, we are now able to offer homeowners with a sleek, stylish, energy efficient solution that provides exceptional energy saving opportunities."



Solar roofing is a revolutionary home improvement upgrade that not only increases the value of a property but aims to better the environment with reliable, energy efficient advantages. Since the addition of their solar division, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling has been installing high-quality solar roofs across the nation and is honored to be known as the #1 building integrated solar installer in the world by GAF Energy.



Regional Office Locations:



Corporate Office/Central PA Regional Office

36 S. Elm St

Wernersville, PA 19565

610-678-8004



Southeastern, PA Regional Office

2570 Boulevard of the Generals

Trooper, PA 19403

610-426-1592



Northeastern, PA Regional Office

2055 PA Route 309, Suite 5

Allentown, PA 18104

484-549-9652



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 45 years. By offering excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations, Bachman's has earned a reputation as one of the best roofing companies in Pennsylvania. Today, Bachman's is much more than a roofing company with capabilities in commercial and residential construction and the recent addition of a solar division.