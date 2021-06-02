Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Opens New Location in Allentown, Pa

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2021 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling is pleased to announce the opening of their company's new location at 2055 PA Route 309, Suite 5, Allentown, PA 18069. Bachman's will continue to provide high-end residential roofing, solar roofing, commercial roofing, and exterior services to properties throughout this region with the unveiling of their new Northeastern, PA Regional Office.



"In an effort to better serve our customers, we are humbled and excited to open our second regional location," shared Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Owner Eric Bachman. "Our goal is to provide the best service, quality, and products on every project. This new location positions us to better serve our customers and be the #1 Roofing company in Northeastern PA."



As companies have navigated the new normal and challenges posed by the pandemic, businesses around the globe have struggled to sustain business growth. Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling has continued to expand. They are excited to open this new location to better serve the Lehigh Valley.



Regional Office Locations:



Corporate Office/Central PA Regional Office

36 S. Elm St

Wernersville, PA 19565

610-678-8004



Southeastern, PA Regional Office

2570 Boulevard of the Generals

Trooper, PA 19403

610-426-1592



Northeastern, PA Regional Office

2055 PA Route 309, Suite 5



Allentown, PA 18069

484-549-9652



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated roofing and remodeling business, and has been for over 49 years. As a multiple award winning recipient and strong believer in superior customer service, Bachman's has earned their reputation for outstanding roofing work, and have since expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement.