Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Opens New Location in Allentown, Pa

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2021 --Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling is pleased to announce the opening of their company's new location at 2055 PA Route 309, Suite 5, Allentown, PA 18069. Bachman's will continue to provide high-end residential roofing, solar roofing, commercial roofing, and exterior services to properties throughout this region with the unveiling of their new Northeastern, PA Regional Office.
"In an effort to better serve our customers, we are humbled and excited to open our second regional location," shared Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling Owner Eric Bachman. "Our goal is to provide the best service, quality, and products on every project. This new location positions us to better serve our customers and be the #1 Roofing company in Northeastern PA."
As companies have navigated the new normal and challenges posed by the pandemic, businesses around the globe have struggled to sustain business growth. Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling has continued to expand. They are excited to open this new location to better serve the Lehigh Valley.
Regional Office Locations:
Corporate Office/Central PA Regional Office
36 S. Elm St
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-8004
Southeastern, PA Regional Office
2570 Boulevard of the Generals
Trooper, PA 19403
610-426-1592
Northeastern, PA Regional Office
2055 PA Route 309, Suite 5
Allentown, PA 18069
484-549-9652
About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling
Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated roofing and remodeling business, and has been for over 49 years. As a multiple award winning recipient and strong believer in superior customer service, Bachman's has earned their reputation for outstanding roofing work, and have since expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement.