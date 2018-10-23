Bachman's Roofing Building & Remodeling Supports the Olivet Boys and Girls Club

Wernersville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Bachman's Roofing Building & Remodeling, Inc. is giving back to the community by donating two free bowling games and catering at Berks Lanes to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club. This donation will provide the children at Olivet's with a field trip that will take place on November 17th.



Olivet Boys and Girls Club addresses the region's most pressing and immediate youth issues of education support, afterschool programming and mentoring – all of which is provided by caring and knowledgeable staff. Olivet's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as healthy, caring, productive, responsible citizens.



"We are extremely happy to support the Olivet Boys and Girls Club by donating this field trip and we are thrilled to be helping the community in any way possible" said Nicole Kantor, marketing coordinator at Bachman's. "The kids at the boys and girls club are going to have a great time and we're thrilled to be apart of it."



Each year, Bachman's helps the community where they live and work through their skilled employees volunteering and their financial assistance to numerous organizations throughout the year. Bachman's gives their staff the opportunity to volunteer at local organizations to give back to their community.



For more information on Bachman's Roofing, please visit http://bachmansroofing.com/



About Bachman's Roofing Building and Remodeling, Inc.

Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. is a family owned and operated business and has been for over 40 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service, exceptional products, and expert installations. With those things combined, the chance of a problem is greatly reduced. But, if the need arises, we are there to back up our work quickly and efficiently.



We, at Bachman's Roofing, earned our reputation for our outstanding roofing work, and have expanded to provide service in other areas of home improvement. We don't just take on another trade, we learn to excel in each facet of our business: roofing, siding, gutters, additions, and more. For a complete list of the many services that we offer, please see the links at the top of the page or call our local office to speak with a representative.